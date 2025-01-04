Azerbaijan boosts nationwide number of leopards (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The number of leopards grew in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) Azerbaijan's Facebook page.

As many as six leopard cubs were born in the country's Zangezur National Park, named after Hasan Aliyev, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, last year.

The video was captured using camera traps set up as part of an international environmental campaign project aimed at restoring the leopard population, conducted by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Protection), with support from the WWF.

The results of the study conducted in Nakhchivan using the cameras show that the past 12 years have been the most productive for leopard reproduction.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel