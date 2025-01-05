Poland ready to assist in investigation of AZAL plane crash causes – MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. On January 5, 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski made a phone call to Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

The Polish Foreign Minister once again expressed condolences over the tragic crash of the passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL). It was stated that the Polish side is ready to provide all possible technical support to investigate the causes of the tragedy.

Then, the priority issues of Poland's presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) for the next six months, Azerbaijan-EU relations, as well as the future prospects of the Eastern Partnership were discussed in detail.

It was noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Poland in the political, economic, alternative energy, humanitarian and other spheres have great prospects.

During the phone conversation, the ministers also discussed issues of regional and international security.