BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Tigran Khachatryan has been arrested, Khachatryan's defense team said, Trend reports.

According to the information, Tiran Khachatryan has been charged with negligence during martial law.

The defense noted that, due to military secrecy, it would not be able to provide detailed information at this stage.