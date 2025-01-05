Kazakhstan awards people who helped during AZAL plane crash in Aktau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Akim of the Mangistau region of Kazakhstan Nurdaulet Kilybay presented state awards and letters of gratitude to the participants of the operation after the air crash in Aktau, Trend reports.

According to the information, three employees of the fire service, including firefighters-rescuers and the department commander, were awarded the Order of Aibyn (Valor) of the 3rd degree.

The Medal "For Courage" was awarded to pilots and doctors of the Center for Disaster Medicine, as well as rescuers. The Medal "For Labor Distinction" was awarded to a psychologist of the Center for Disaster Medicine.

Letters of gratitude from the President of Kazakhstan were presented to employees of fire departments and medical institutions who actively participated in eliminating the consequences of the tragedy.

A total of 68 people received awards, including 24 employees of the Department of Emergency Situations and 44 representatives of various fields. The awards were presented on behalf of the Minister of Emergency Situations by the head of the department, Murat Mukhanov.

To note, the wrecked Embraer 190 aircraft of AZAL, operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, had 62 passengers and five crew members on board, totaling 67 individuals. The tragedy resulted in 38 fatalities and 29 injuries.

“Black box” of the plane has been found, and procedures are being carried out to analyze it in accordance with international aviation conventions. At the moment, an investigation into the causes of the crash is underway. Final conclusions will be made after all necessary research and data analysis is completed.