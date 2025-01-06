Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for January 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat for January 6 is set at 1.7 and 1.7536 manat, respectively, Trend reports.

The exchange rate of the manat against world currencies is based on the data of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan:

Currencies 1 US dollar USD 1.7 1 euro EUR 1.7536 1 Australian dollar AUD 1.0578 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 0.4932 1 Bulgarian Lev BGN 0.8961 1 UAE dirham AED 0.4628 100 South Korean won KRW 0.1156 1 Czech koruna CZK 0.0698 1 Chinese yuan CNY 0.232 1 Danish krone DKK 0.2351 1 Georgian lari GEL 0.6053 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 0.2186 1 Indian rupee INR 0.0198 1 British pound sterling GBP 2.1144 10,000 Iranian rials IRR 0.0385 1 Swedish krona SEK 0.1531 1 Swiss franc CHF 1.8695 1 Israeli shekel ILS 0.4665 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1.1803 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5.5105 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 0.3224 1 Qatari rial QAR 0.4664 1 Kyrgyz som KGS 0.0196 100 Hungarian forints HUF 0.422 1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.0921 1 Norwegian krone NOK 0.1496 100 Uzbek som UZS 0.0132 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 0.6104 1 Polish zloty PLN 0.4108 1 Romanian leu RON 0.3526 100 Russian rubles RUB 1.5373 1 Serbian dinar RSD 0.015 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1.241 1 Saudi rial SAR 0.4527 1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF) XDR 2.2075 1 Turkish lira TRY 0.0481 1 Turkmen manat TMT 0.4857 1 Ukrainian hryvnia UAH 0.0403 100 Japanese yen JPY 1.0778 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 0.9557

