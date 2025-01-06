Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for January 6

Finance Materials 6 January 2025 09:28 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat for January 6 is set at 1.7 and 1.7536 manat, respectively, Trend reports.

The exchange rate of the manat against world currencies is based on the data of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan:

Currencies

1 US dollar

USD

1.7

1 euro

EUR

1.7536

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1.0578

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

0.4932

1 Bulgarian Lev

BGN

0.8961

1 UAE dirham

AED

0.4628

100 South Korean won

KRW

0.1156

1 Czech koruna

CZK

0.0698

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

0.232

1 Danish krone

DKK

0.2351

1 Georgian lari

GEL

0.6053

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

0.2186

1 Indian rupee

INR

0.0198

1 British pound sterling

GBP

2.1144

10,000 Iranian rials

IRR

0.0385

1 Swedish krona

SEK

0.1531

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1.8695

1 Israeli shekel

ILS

0.4665

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1.1803

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5.5105

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

0.3224

1 Qatari rial

QAR

0.4664

1 Kyrgyz som

KGS

0.0196

100 Hungarian forints

HUF

0.422

1 Moldovan leu

MDL

0.0921

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

0.1496

100 Uzbek som

UZS

0.0132

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

0.6104

1 Polish zloty

PLN

0.4108

1 Romanian leu

RON

0.3526

100 Russian rubles

RUB

1.5373

1 Serbian dinar

RSD

0.015

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1.241

1 Saudi rial

SAR

0.4527

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)

XDR

2.2075

1 Turkish lira

TRY

0.0481

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

0.4857

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH

0.0403

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1.0778

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

0.9557

