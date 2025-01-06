Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for January 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat for January 6 is set at 1.7 and 1.7536 manat, respectively, Trend reports.
The exchange rate of the manat against world currencies is based on the data of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan:
|
Currencies
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1.7
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
1.7536
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
1.0578
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
0.4932
|
1 Bulgarian Lev
|
BGN
|
0.8961
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
0.4628
|
100 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
0.1156
|
1 Czech koruna
|
CZK
|
0.0698
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
0.232
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
0.2351
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
0.6053
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
0.2186
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
0.0198
|
1 British pound sterling
|
GBP
|
2.1144
|
10,000 Iranian rials
|
IRR
|
0.0385
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
0.1531
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
1.8695
|
1 Israeli shekel
|
ILS
|
0.4665
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
1.1803
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
5.5105
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
0.3224
|
1 Qatari rial
|
QAR
|
0.4664
|
1 Kyrgyz som
|
KGS
|
0.0196
|
100 Hungarian forints
|
HUF
|
0.422
|
1 Moldovan leu
|
MDL
|
0.0921
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
0.1496
|
100 Uzbek som
|
UZS
|
0.0132
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
0.6104
|
1 Polish zloty
|
PLN
|
0.4108
|
1 Romanian leu
|
RON
|
0.3526
|
100 Russian rubles
|
RUB
|
1.5373
|
1 Serbian dinar
|
RSD
|
0.015
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1.241
|
1 Saudi rial
|
SAR
|
0.4527
|
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)
|
XDR
|
2.2075
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
0.0481
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
0.4857
|
1 Ukrainian hryvnia
|
UAH
|
0.0403
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
1.0778
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
0.9557
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel