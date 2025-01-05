Israeli army strikes numerous Hamas military sites in Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The Israeli Air Force has attacked more than 100 military facilities in the Gaza Strip in recent days and killed dozens of Hamas members, the statement of Israeli military forces said, Trend reports.

According to the information, the attack was carried out in response to the ongoing rocket attacks on Israel from the Palestinian enclave.

“Last weekend, the Hamas terrorist organization fired several rockets and missiles from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. In an intelligence-led operation, the Israeli Air Force struck more than 100 terrorist sites in the Gaza Strip and killed dozens of Hamas terrorists,” the information notes.