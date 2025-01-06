Iran plans to increase renewable energy-based power generation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Iran intends to reach a total of 4,800 megawatts of renewable energy-based electricity generation by the end of next year (March 20, 2026), aiming for a substantial increase in capacity, the head of Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) Mohsen Tarztalab told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, currently, Iran’s renewable energy-powered electricity stations have a capacity of over 1,450 megawatts, with expectations to increase this figure to 1,800 megawatts by the end of this year.

Tarztalab also highlighted the implementation of various measures to manage electricity consumption in residential areas, industry, and other sectors. These include mandatory adherence to energy efficiency standards, the introduction of energy consumption norms for household appliances, and the application of industrial process standards.

"It is forecasted that through these planned measures, long-term electricity consumption could be reduced by up to 10,000 megawatts," he added.

The deputy minister further emphasized that the current government has set a target to increase electricity production at power plants by 30,000 megawatts. He added that all relevant government bodies, the parliament, and the private sector are expected to contribute towards achieving this goal.

According to SATBA, prior to these developments, Iran's renewable energy-based power generation capacity stood at 1,317 megawatts, with solar power plants contributing a potential of 608 megawatts.