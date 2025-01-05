Deadline for preliminary report of investigation into AZAL plane crash announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The preliminary investigation report into the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane in Kazakhstan, which occurred in late December 2024, will be published 30 days after the accident, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kazakhstan says, Trend reports.

"The preliminary report in accordance with the requirements of the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the requirements of Annex 13 of ICAO will be published within 30 days from the date of the accident. At the same time, in accordance with Appendix 13, the Commission plans to complete the investigation within 12 months," the ministry said.

To note, the wrecked Embraer 190 aircraft of AZAL, operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, had 62 passengers and five crew members on board, totaling 67 individuals. The tragedy resulted in 38 fatalities and 29 injuries.

“Black box” of the plane has been found, and procedures are being carried out to analyze it in accordance with international aviation conventions. At the moment, an investigation into the causes of the crash is underway. Final conclusions will be made after all necessary research and data analysis is completed.

