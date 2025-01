Iran, Russia may sign transport and gas cooperation agreement - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. An agreement on transport and gas cooperation between Iran and Russia may be signed during the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Russia on January 17, the Iranian ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an interview with Iranian media, Trend reports.

Jalali mentioned that, within the framework of the North-South International Transport Corridor, a memorandum of understanding regarding the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway has already been agreed upon by both countries.

He also stated that discussions on gas transportation cooperation are ongoing. If one remaining issue is resolved, an agreement on gas transportation will be signed.

Furthermore, the Iranian ambassador highlighted growing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of technology, healthcare, medical supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Jalali added that the trade turnover between Iran and Russia reached around $4.5-5 billion in the past year (2024).

To note, the intergovernmental agreement signed between Russia, Iran, and India on September 12, 2000, laid the foundation for the North-South Transport Corridor. In general, several countries have ratified the said agreement. (Republic of Azerbaijan, Republic of Belarus, Republic of Bulgaria, India, Islamic Republic of Iran, Republic of Kazakhstan, Republic of Kyrgyzstan, Sultanate of Oman, Russian Federation, Republic of Tajikistan, Republic of Türkiye, Ukraine). The purpose of establishing the corridor is to reduce the delivery time of cargo traveling from India to Russia, as well as to Northern and Western Europe (the delivery time along the existing route is more than six weeks; it is expected to be three weeks via North-South).

The Gazvin-Rasht railroad, stretching 175 km, hit the ground running on March 6, 2019, linking Azerbaijan's railroads with Iran's railway network in the corridor. The Rasht-Astara railroad is set to take shape on Iranian soil.

The North-South Corridor has three directions within Iran. The eastern direction is Turkmenistan and Central Asian countries; the middle direction is Russia and other countries across the Caspian Sea; and the western direction is Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, and Eastern European countries.

Russia and Iran signed an agreement on May 17, 2023, to build the Rasht-Astara railroad in Gilan province in northern Iran. Nine stations will be built on the Rasht-Astara railroad line, which is about 163 kilometers long. With the completion of this railroad, the North-South international corridor will be improved, and Iran's railroad network will be integrated with Caucasus countries, Russia, and Northern European countries. According to the agreement, the Russian side is expected to spend 1.6 billion euros for the construction of this railroad. This railroad will be built and completed within 48 months.