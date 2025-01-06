Iran's Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company notes revenue growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The revenue of the Iranian Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company during the first nine months of the current Iranian year (from March 20 through December 20, 2024) surged by 34.4 percent compared to the same period last year (from March 21 through December 21, 2023), Trend reports via the company.

The company's revenue during this period reached approximately 525 trillion rials (around $914 million). However, the company's revenue was approximately 390 trillion rials (around $680 million) during the reporting period last year.

The notable rise in revenue is attributed to the optimization of existing potentials, production increases, and the expansion into new markets.

Additionally, the company’s performance was bolstered by the launch of its paraxylene (PX) production unit five months ago, which led to a surge in output. Paraxylene production alone reached nearly 179,000 tons.

Notably, Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company, located in the southwestern Khuzestan province, has the capacity to produce up to 180,000 tons of benzene, 40,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), 350,000 tons of light naphtha, 499,000 tons of heavy naphtha, 700,000 tons of white oil, as well as various solvents and reformates. The company’s total production capacity stands at 1.7 million tons annually.