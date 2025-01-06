ACWA Power sets up series of solar panels near Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Energy transition leader and the world's largest private seawater desalination company, ACWA Power, has installed solar panels on eight sites near the 240-megawatt Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant, Trend reports.

According to information, the initiative aims to improve the lives of herders and farmers in areas near the villages of Sitalchay and Chayli.

“These remote areas are not connected to the main power grid, and the solar panels installed provide reliable and sustainable power supply,” the information reads.

To note, the solar panels convert sunlight directly into electricity that can be stored in batteries for later use, providing a more stable and reliable power supply. Photovoltaic systems offer a sustainable alternative for providing basic energy services in off-grid areas.