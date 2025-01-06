Azerbaijan shares green energy output from its Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur zones (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions produced 550 million kilowatt-hours of green energy in 2024, the country’s State Energy Company Azerenergy OJSC told Trend.

Azerenergy revealed that over the 12 months of 2024, it produced up to 550 million kilowatt-hours of environmentally friendly energy from thirty-two hydroelectric power stations (HPPs) in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions.

Of this total, one-third, or approximately 200 million kilowatt-hours, was used to meet the energy needs of the liberated territories. The remaining two-thirds were supplied to the national power grid, supporting other areas of the country. As a result, the production saved 120 million cubic meters of natural gas and prevented the emission of 225,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Notably, in 2024 alone, 7 hydroelectric plants were inaugurated in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur with the participation of the country’s leadership. Among them was the largest hydroelectric station built in the past 4 years, "Yukhari Vang," with a capacity of 22.5 megawatts, as well as the "Zar," "Zabukh," and "Gyrygishlag" stations, with capacities of 4.3, 2.8, and 4.6 megawatts, respectively. In the Zangilan district, 3 stations, "Shayifly," "Zangilan," and "Sarigishlag," were also completed, each with a capacity of 10.5 megawatts.

This progress is part of the ongoing work to fulfill the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's directive to turn Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur into a "green energy" zone. Over the past 4 years, 32 hydroelectric stations with a total capacity of 270 megawatts have been launched, and 11 more hydroelectric plants are planned for commissioning in 2025. In total, additional hydropower stations with a capacity of 200 megawatts are set to be built in the coming years.