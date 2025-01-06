Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani Army’s positions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. On January 5, from 22:00 to 22:10, the Armenian armed forces units from positions located in the directions of Digh and Khanazakh settlements of the Gorus region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Zabukh and Jaghazur settlements of the Lachin region, Trend reports.

"We inform that in recent days, Armenian armed forces units have subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions several times, and all these cases have been recorded accordingly," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.