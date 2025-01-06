Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani Army’s positions

Politics Materials 6 January 2025 12:39 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Gulnara Karimova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. On January 5, from 22:00 to 22:10, the Armenian armed forces units from positions located in the directions of Digh and Khanazakh settlements of the Gorus region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Zabukh and Jaghazur settlements of the Lachin region, Trend reports.

"We inform that in recent days, Armenian armed forces units have subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions several times, and all these cases have been recorded accordingly," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

