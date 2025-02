Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijan has officially approved a decision to increase the minimum pension in the country, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the law authorizing the pension increase.

Under the new legislation, the minimum pension will rise from 280 to 320 manat ($164.7-$188.2).

The law came into effect on February 1, 2025.