Kazakhstan, Georgia ready to intensify cooperation within Middle Corridor framework

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 6. Kazakhstan and Georgia express mutual readiness to intensify cooperation within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor, or TITR), where there has been a significant increase in cargo transshipment volumes, Trend reports.

As part of the official visit of the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, to Kazakhstan, a meeting was held between the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Maka Bochorishvili.

During the meeting, relevant issues of Kazakh-Georgian relations in political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian areas were discussed. Special attention was given to creating favorable conditions for the business circles of the two countries.

Both Astana and Tbilisi confirmed their mutual intent to further enhance interstate cooperation with the aim of implementing agreements on expanding cooperation in the economic sphere. In this context, the important coordinating role of the Kazakhstan-Georgia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation was highlighted.

The sides unanimously acknowledged the significant potential for cooperation in the fields of transport, logistics, and agriculture. The ministers also "aligned their watches" on current regional and international agenda issues, noting the constructive cooperation within international organizations.

Additionally, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze met with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov on February 5, during which bilateral cooperation issues were discussed with an emphasis on developing trade-economic relations, expanding cooperation in transport and logistics, transportation of oil and oil products, digital technologies, agriculture, tourism, and more.