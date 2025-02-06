Azerbaijani house in Virginia celebrates Youth Day for compatriots

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The Youth Day of Azerbaijan has been celebrated in the "Azerbaijani House” operating in the state of Virginia, US, where the event was attended by students of various US universities and young compatriots living in this country,Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The presentation of the newly established CAN volunteering and development platform was held at the event. Furthermore, the endeavor to forge connections with the younger generation and fortify the Diaspora was deliberated, and insights were shared.

The coordinator of "Azerbaijani House” Nigar Ibrahimova emphasized the importance of the event for strengthening the youth and enhancing the community's unity.

The gathering also showcased the rich flavors of Azerbaijani cuisine and the vibrant rhythms of its national music.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel