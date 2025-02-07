Start date set for China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway landworks

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 7. Landworks for the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway are set to begin in April, announced Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister for Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, during a local radio broadcast, Trend reports.

"We held a meeting yesterday and reviewed the list of equipment that will arrive. More than 3,500 units of machinery are expected. This will create additional jobs, and we are currently preparing specialists," Torobaev said.

He also noted that construction has already started on the Balykchy-Kochkor section, with 38 kilometers completed to date. The work in the Kochkor district is expected to be fully completed by 2026.

A ceremonial groundbreaking for the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway took place on December 27, 2024. Earlier, on December 20, an investment agreement was signed between Kyrgyzstan and the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Company. A joint project company, China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Company LLC, was registered on July 26, 2024.

The railway will span 486 kilometers, with 311.75 kilometers passing through Kyrgyzstan. The project includes the construction of 18 stations, 81 bridges, and 41 tunnels. The operational throughput of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway system has been augmented to an annual capacity of 10–12 million metric tons of freight.