Azerbaijan sees notable increase in average salaries across key sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. According to preliminary data for 2024, the average monthly nominal wage for workers in Azerbaijan’s economy has taken a leap of 8.1 percent compared to last year, hitting the sweet spot of 1,009 manat ($593.5).

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee indicates that wages were head and shoulders above the rest in fields like mining, finance and insurance, professional, scientific, and technical activities, along with information and communications.

Moreover, the total number of salaried workers in Azerbaijan’s economy as of January 1, 2025, was around 1,778,500. Of this number, 882,800 worked in the public sector, while 895,700 were employed in the private sector.

In terms of industry distribution, 18.5 percent of salaried employees were engaged in trade and vehicle repairs, another 18.5 percent in education, 13.5 percent in industry, 8.5 percent in healthcare and social services, 6.6 percent in construction, 6.3 percent in public administration and defense, and 4.3 percent in transportation and warehousing. Additionally, 3.8 percent were involved in professional, scientific, and technical activities, 2.7 percent in agriculture, forestry, and fishing, and 2.2 percent in finance and insurance, with the remaining 15.1 percent employed in other areas of the economy.

