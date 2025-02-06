EU "observers" activity on Azerbaijan border continues (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. On the afternoon of February 5, the movement of 1 civilian UAZ vehicle and 3 jeep vehicles was recorded in the direction of the village of Paryur-Sevak, located opposite the Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

After cars with flags of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the European Union entered the positions of the Armenian armed forces, people who got out of the cars observed the area.

Another similar incident occurred at around 12:00 in the direction of the Burun settlement of the Gorus district, located opposite the Kalbajar district.

It was established that 1 UAZ military vehicle and 2 Land-Cruiser-LX vehicles with the EU flag arrived at the positions of the Armenian armed forces.

During both incidents, the activities of the EU Monitoring Mission delegation in the area were recorded by technical surveillance equipment.