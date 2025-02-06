Azerbaijan's Hajigabul Industrial Park gears up for auto manufacturing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The works on the construction of a plant for localization of welding, assembly, and painting of cars in Hajigabul Industrial Park continue, Chairperson of the board of the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Seymur Adigozalov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

He noted that construction works are proceeding at a rapid pace, and the works are planned to be completed by the end of this year.

“We plan to launch the enterprise in late 2025. The investment cost of the project is 88 million manat ($51.8 million). The annual production capacity of the plant is expected to be 30,000 cars. More than 1,200 jobs will be created at the enterprise,” he said.

To note, the foundation of the plant on localization of welding, assembly, and painting of cars was laid in May 2023 in Hajigabul Industrial Park by Uzbek and Azerbaijani companies.