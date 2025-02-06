Bank Respublika and Baku Higher Oil School signed memorandum of cooperation (PHOTO)

Bank Respublika, which pays special attention to the development of education in our country, has signed a memorandum of cooperation with one of the leading higher education institutions in Azerbaijan, Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

The memorandum was signed by Tariyel Ismayilov, Chairman of the Management Board of Bank Respublika, and Elmar Gasimov, Rector of BHOS. Representatives from both institutions, as well as students of the university, attended the signing ceremony.

This cooperation will create new opportunities for both parties. For Bank Respublika, it is a chance to directly connect with young, creative, and promising professionals, evaluating their knowledge and skills at an early stage. On the other hand, students of Baku Higher Oil School will have the opportunity to get acquainted with a real work environment, gain practical knowledge and experience, and learn about innovations in the banking sector firsthand.

Within the framework of the memorandum, the parties plan to implement joint projects, organize internship programs for students, conduct training sessions and seminars led by Bank Respublika’s specialists, and support the professional development of young experts.

Speaking to the faculty and students, Tariyel Ismayilov, Chairman of the Management Board of Bank Respublika, stated: "We consider the development of education and support for young people as one of our strategic priorities. Baku Higher Oil School is known for its innovative approach in education and its support for scientific research. This institution plays an invaluable role in preparing young professionals according to international standards, equipping them with analytical thinking skills and leadership abilities. We do not see this collaboration as just a memorandum but as a long-term and promising partnership. We believe that such initiatives will make a valuable contribution to the professional skills of young people and create conditions for them to become successful leaders of the future.”

Elmar Gasimov, Rector of BHOS, also emphasized: "Cooperating with a leading and reputable financial institution like Bank Respublika will create unique opportunities for our students. The bank’s commitment to social responsibility projects, especially in supporting education, is commendable. We believe that this partnership will not only help our students combine theoretical knowledge with practical skills but also provide them with a strong foundation for their future careers by working in the dynamic and professional environment of Bank Respublika. It will also offer our students extensive opportunities to closely observe real work processes and enhance their personal development."

