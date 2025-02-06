Azerbaijan to promote industrial zones with major investment and job creation - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. An additional investment of 224.6 million manat ($132.1 million) is planned in Azerbaijan in industrial zones at the expense of newly registered companies, which will enable the creation of more than 2,600 permanent jobs, the chairman of the board of the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Seymur Adigozalov said at a press conference today, Trend reports.

According to him, the enterprises to be established will produce medicines, pharmaceutical equipment, furniture, metal products, various construction materials, etc.

“Industrial zones have played an important role in increasing employment in the country in 2024, producing new types of products, and expanding export opportunities.

A sum of 48.6 million manat ($28.5 million) has been invested, and 389 permanent jobs have been created in 2024 by ten enterprises that have started their activities in the industrial zones managed by the agency.

These enterprises are engaged in the production of construction materials for various purposes, footwear, railway equipment, electrical, and other types of products. We are especially proud that most of the new enterprises are located in Aghdam Industrial Park,” he added.