Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta decreased by $1.62 (2.06 percent) on February 6 compared to the previous rate, standing at $76.8 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went down by $1.64 (2.12 percent) to $75.59 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude lowered by $2.02 (3.22 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $60.55 per barrel.

The price of North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, was $1.54 (2.01 percent) less than the previous rate, standing at $74.83 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for February 6 is 1.7 AZN/USD.

In the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025, the average price of one barrel of oil was calculated at $70.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel