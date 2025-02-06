Iran's Tehran oil refinery on track to enhance gasoline quality

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The project to improve the quality of gasoline produced at Tehran Oil Refinery Company of Iran has been completed by 63 percent, the executive director of Tehran Oil Refinery Company Abbas Mohseni told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, the works designated under the project are expected to be completed by December (2025).

Mohseni added that under the project, the quality of gasoline produced at the company will comply with the Euro 5 standard, and an increase in gasoline production will be recorded.

The official noted that Tehran Oil Refinery Company currently produces 6.5 million liters of gasoline and 14 million liters of diesel fuel daily.

To note, Tehran Oil Refinery Company was established in 1967. This company has the potential to refine 250,000 barrels of crude oil daily. Nowadays, in addition to gasoline, the company produces white oil, diesel, vacuum bottoms, solvents, and other products daily. The company's current capital is 275 trillion rials (about $6.55 billion). Bank Saderat, Iranian Investment Company, and Tehran Investment Company are the major shareholders of Tehran Oil Refinery Company.