Kyrgyzstan sees upturn in natural gas production

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 6. Kyrgyzstan's production of natural gas amounted to 28.2 million cubic meters in 2024, which is a 2.9 percent increase compared to 2023 (7.4 million cubic meters), Trend reports.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, in December, production reached 3.6 million cubic meters, which is 28.6 percent higher than the figure for December of the previous year, which stood at 2.8 million cubic meters.

Meanwhile, the total value of mineral extraction production in Kyrgyzstan last year amounted to 62.662 billion som ($716.5 million), with a physical volume index of 104 percent compared to 2023.

Overall, the value of industrial production in Kyrgyzstan exceeded 585 billion som ($6.6 billion) in 2024, which is 5.5 percent more than in 2023.