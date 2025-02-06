Turkish ambassador’s diplomatic mission in Uzbekistan nears completion

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 6. Ambassador of Türkiye to Uzbekistan Olgan Bekar's diplomatic mission nears completion, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between governor of Tashkent Shavkat Umurzakov and the Ambassador of Türkiye to Uzbekistan Olgan Bekar.

During the meeting, the parties addressed key issues of bilateral cooperation and explored prospects for further strengthening Uzbek-Turkish relations.

Umurzakov highlighted the dynamic development of ties between Uzbekistan and Türkiye, attributing this progress to the strategic partnership established by the leaders of both nations. He also expressed gratitude for the significant contributions of the Turkish diplomatic corps in fostering and enhancing these relations.

In response, Bekar shared his perspectives on the future development of cooperation, particularly discussing the expansion of the Turkish school in Tashkent, the naming of a city street after Türkiye’s first President Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and the creation of a Turkish garden in the Uzbek capital.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining an active dialogue and advancing mutually beneficial cooperation across various fields, further strengthening the friendship and partnership between Uzbekistan and Türkiye.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Türkiye reached $2.93 billion in 2024. This is 7.2 percent less compared to the same period last year ($3.16 billion in 2023).

