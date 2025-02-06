Armenia withholding information on whereabouts of Azerbaijani prisoners of war, missing persons, hostages for over 30 years - ombudsperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Armenia has not fulfilled its obligations under international law by refusing to share information regarding prisoners of war, missing persons, and hostages, despite repeated requests from Azerbaijan for more than 30 years, Trend reports via the statement by Azerbaijan’s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva regarding the identification of the remains of three persons who were considered missing during the First Karabakh War.

The ombudsperson emphasized that as a result of efforts to identify human remains found in mass graves in the liberated territories, the identities of nearly 170 Azerbaijanis have been determined so far. This process is still ongoing.

“Armenia must comply with its obligations under the international treaties it is a party to, refrain from concealing information about the fate of our compatriots, and provide accurate details about the burial sites of those who were killed,” she stressed.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel