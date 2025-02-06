Kazakhstan rolls out new special economic zone in Aktobe

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 6. The Government of Kazakhstan has established the Aktobe Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Moldagulova International Airport in the Aktobe region, Trend reports.

The SEZ will operate until the end of 2049. It aims to attract investment, boost manufacturing, and reduce reliance on imports. The project is expected to create jobs, enhance the competitiveness of domestic products, and support the development of related industries.

Covering 858 hectares, the Aktobe SEZ is designed to stimulate regional economic growth, improve the investment climate, and serve as a hub for industrial expansion. It will focus on nine key areas in transportation and logistics, along with 29 industrial sectors. The priority is to establish modern production facilities, introduce innovative technologies, and attract leading domestic and international companies.

The SEZ is open to businesses across various sectors, offering opportunities for both local and foreign investors. A key strategy involves clustering companies to encourage collaboration and shared resource use.

Currently, the construction of external and internal infrastructure for the SEZ has not yet begun. Work is scheduled for 2025-2026, contingent on the allocation of 16 billion tenge ($30.8 million) from the national budget.