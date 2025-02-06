“Azeristiliktəchizat” OJSC migrated to the "Government Cloud"

The implementation of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev No. 718 dated June 3, 2019, on the creation of the Government Cloud (G-cloud) and the provision of “cloud” services, continues.

“Azeristiliktəchizat” OJSC was the next state institution to transfer its information systems and resources to "Government Cloud."

Information systems and resources of “Azeristiliktəchizat” OJSC have been placed in the Baku Data Center operated by "AzInTelecom" LLC under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport. By migrating its IT systems to the "Government Cloud," the Small and Medium Business Development Agency ensured high availability for its critical systems. "AzInTelecom" LLC provided “Azeristiliktəchizat” OJSC with cloud services, including Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) for virtual servers and Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) for backup solutions.

It should be noted that the organization responsible for the "Government Cloud" project, implemented by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, is "AzInTelecom" LLC, operating under the ministry. Within the framework of the project, the IT systems of state institutions are fully or partially migrated to AzInTelecom's data centers in Baku and Yevlakh. The migration of government agencies to the "Government Cloud" leads to a reduction in current IT costs and an increase in the productivity of information systems. This process facilitates further security of information systems, the establishment of a stable and sustainable IT infrastructure, and high-quality services with prompt coordination and 24/7 monitoring.

"AzInTelecom" LLC is the first organization in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region to obtain the international compliance certificate "TIER III." Additionally, it operates two data centers located in Baku and Yevlakh, both of which meet the standards of the "ISO 20000," "ISO 22301," and "ISO 27001" certifications.