Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit Industrial Park to become hub for electric bus manufacturing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Chinese company BYD plans to launch an enterprise for manufacturing buses with electric motors in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park this year, Chairperson of the board of the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Seymur Adigozalov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

He noted that the necessary infrastructure has already been established, and in the coming days it is planned to start work on the installation of the production line.

“The approximate volume of investment in the project is more than 29 million manat ($17.05 million),” he added.