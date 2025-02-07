Azerbaijan announces expected profit gas output forecasts for Shah Deniz in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The Shah Deniz gas field in Azerbaijan is forecasted to produce 26.1 billion cubic meters of profit gas in 2025, a decrease of 2.61% compared to the estimated 26.8 billion cubic meters in 2024, Trend reports via the Chamber of Accounts.

When compared to the 26.3 billion cubic meters produced in 2023, the forecast for 2025 shows a slight decrease of 0.8%.

In terms of profit condensate production, Shah Deniz is expected to produce 31.2 million barrels in 2025, marking a decline of 6.02% from the estimated 33.2 million barrels in 2024. Compared to the 35.2 million barrels produced in 2023, the forecast for 2025 indicates a more significant decrease of 11.36%.

Shah Deniz participating interests are: bp (operator – 29.99%), LUKOIL (19.99%), TPAO (19.00%), SGC (16.02%), NICO (10.00%) and MVM (5.00%).

The Shah Deniz (SD) field was discovered in 1999. It is one of the world’s largest gas-condensate fields. It is located on the deep water shelf of the Caspian Sea, 70 km south-east of Baku, in water depths ranging from 50 to 500 m.

bp operates Shah Deniz on behalf of its partners in the Shah Deniz Production Sharing Agreement (PSA).

Shah Deniz is structured as an unincorporated Joint Venture (JV) partnership. bp is the operator of the Shah Deniz JV. Shah Deniz Stage 1 began operations in 2006.

