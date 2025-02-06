Azerbaijan continues medical treatment for AZAL plane crash survivors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The treatment of four people (three women and one man) injured in the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane flying Baku-Grozny continues in medical institutions under the jurisdiction of the Medical Territorial Units Management Association (TABIB).

In response to Trend's inquiry, TABIB informed that treatment of one person (female) is carried out in Yeni Klinika, physiotherapy treatment of two people (male and female) - in Medical Rehabilitation Center, and treatment of one person (female) - in Balakan Central District Hospital.

The patient, admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Yeni Klinika and who underwent surgery, is currently undergoing inpatient treatment at this medical institution. Her condition is assessed as medium severity.

The condition of each of the persons treated at the Medical Rehabilitation Center is assessed as satisfactory. Their treatment continues in the therapeutic department.

Out of 17 wounded people hospitalized at Yeni Klinika who received the necessary medical care, 13 have already been discharged for outpatient treatment. Their state of health is being monitored by district doctors at their places of residence.

To note, a passenger plane, Embraer 190, belonging to AZAL, which was flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.