Kazakhstan, Georgia push forward with Middle Corridor infrastructure upgrades

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 6. Kazakhstan and Georgia are placing special emphasis on increasing freight volumes along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor, or TITR) and upgrading the corridor’s transit infrastructure, Trend reports.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. Welcoming Kobakhidze, Tokayev congratulated him on his reappointment as Prime Minister and wished him continued success in his important role for the prosperity of the Georgian people.

Tokayev noted Georgia’s dynamic progress in recent years, emphasizing the significant outcomes of ongoing reforms and an impressive 9.4 percent economic growth rate.

The president praised the comprehensive development of Kazakh-Georgian relations. According to him, Georgia is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Caucasus region, with strong ties of friendship and close historical connections.



"Kazakhstan and Georgia cooperate effectively at various levels, including collaboration between parliaments, governments, and state agencies," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In response, Irakli Kobakhidze thanked President Tokayev for the warm welcome and noted that Kazakhstan was one of the first countries he visited after taking office.

The Prime Minister stated that Georgia remains committed to developing multifaceted relations with Kazakhstan.



"Strengthening political and economic cooperation is of great importance to us. We are ready to actively support Kazakhstan’s interests in various formats, including multilateral platforms," he said.

The Georgian Prime Minister also invited President Tokayev to visit Georgia.

During the conversation, both sides discussed prospects for deepening bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas, including trade, energy, investment, tourism, artificial intelligence, and digitalization, as well as current issues on the international agenda and regional security.

Additionally, yesterday, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze met with Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation, particularly on strengthening trade and economic ties, expanding cooperation in transport and logistics, oil and petroleum product transportation, digital technologies, agriculture, tourism, and more.

To note, in 2024, exports from Kazakhstan to Georgia grew by 34 percent, while transit through Kazakhstan increased by 40 percent compared to 2023. The total volume of cargo transportation between the two countries reached 4.7 million tons in 2024. Overall, over the past four years, cargo transportation along the Kazakhstan–Georgia route increased ninefold, while volumes along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) grew sixfold.