Azerbaijan's Garabagh University to open doors for applicants willing to enroll in medical faculty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The Medical Faculty will start functioning at Garabagh University this year, the Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev said at a briefing on February 6, Trend reports.

He pointed out that the clinic and medical faculty of Garabagh University may start functioning starting from September.

Garabagh University was established by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on November 28, 2023.

The primary mission of the university is to meet the demand for highly qualified professionals aligned with the socio-economic needs of the region while preserving the historically rich educational traditions of the area.

Located in the city of Khankendi, the university operates as a public legal entity under the authority of the Ministry of Science and Education.

The Charter of Garabagh University was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan on February 6, 2024.