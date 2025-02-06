SOCAR, Slovenian companies mull expansion of energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Slovenian companies have discussed the opportunities for expanding the cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports citing SOCAR.

Reportedly, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Saso Berger, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Slovenian Petrol d.d. company and Simon Urbankl, CEO of Geoplin d.o.o.

The meeting highlighted the satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between SOCAR and the two Slovenian companies, Petrol d.d. and Geoplin d.o.o.

The parties discussed opportunities to broaden their cooperation across various areas of the energy sector and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

On August 1, 2024, SOCAR began supplying natural gas to Slovenia. The gas supplies are carried out in line with the Memorandum of Understanding on expanding cooperation in gas supply between SOCAR and Geoplin, Slovenia's largest natural gas company, signed on July 17 of the previous year.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn