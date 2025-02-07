EIB unveils record investment in Czech rail and energy sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group boosted its financing in the Czech Republic by 33% in 2024, reaching a total of 2.47 billion euros, Trend reports.

According to the bank, this marks the third consecutive year of increased support, with a focus on the railway and energy sectors as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The funding includes 2.34 billion euros from the EIB and 190 million euros from the European Investment Fund (EIF), aimed at supporting micro-companies and SMEs.

Key areas of investment include the modernization of the Czech railway network, with 527 million euros allocated to the government and 300 million euros to national rail operator České dráhy. The energy sector also saw significant support, with 400 million euros dedicated to strengthening the electricity grid. EIB financing in energy doubled compared to 2023, contributing to the country’s efforts to combat climate change and boost energy independence.

The EIB also supported Czech businesses, providing 866 million euros to SMEs and mid-caps, marking an 83% increase from the previous year. Notably, 90 million euros was allocated to e-grocery company Rohlik, and 30 million euro to software producer Y Soft for research advancements.

Additionally, the EIF injected 190 million euros into equity, inclusive finance, and guarantees, helping to unlock further investment opportunities for Czech businesses.

EIB Group financing also created nearly 89,000 jobs in the country, demonstrating its commitment to economic growth and employment. Since 2020, the EIB Group has invested nearly 9 billion euros in the Czech Republic, and its total financing over more than 30 years has reached approximately 29.4 billion euros.