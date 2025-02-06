Azercell supports women entrepreneurs in Sheki (PHOTO)

The leading mobile operator continues to contribute to the development of women's entrepreneurship and economic independence.

As part of its social project competition “Empowering Lives: Women’s Support Program”, Azercell, in collaboration with one of the contest winners, “Balans” Public Association, has successfully implemented a program in Sheki to foster women’s entrepreneurship and employment opportunities.

As part of the “Women and Business – Practical Experience Program for Enhancing Women's Entrepreneurial Skills”, 23 aspiring women entrepreneurs participated in specialized training sessions focused on business management. The curriculum, based on best international practices, covered key topics such as business administration, legal frameworks, and financial aspects of entrepreneurship.

In addition to gaining theoretical knowledge, participants took part in site visits and engaged with successful entrepreneurs. This hands-on approach provided valuable insights for the women to develop their business plans.

Each participant who successfully completed the program was awarded a certificate.

Launched in August 2024, Azercell’s social project competition aims to support women's economic independence fostering the country’s sustainable development.