Tajikistan's electricity exports decrease

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 7. The volume of Tajikistan's total electricity exports amounted to 2.478 billion kWh, with the value reaching 906.8 million somoni ($83.1 million), Trend reports.

The volume decreased by 203.8 million kWh, or 7.8 percent, compared to the previous year, according to reports from the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

Among these exports, 5 million kWh worth 2 million somoni ($183,431) were provided by the state-owned company Pamir Energy. The majority of the electricity was sent to neighboring countries: Afghanistan imported 1.530 billion kWh for 705.2 million somoni ($64.6 million), Uzbekistan received 943.9 million kWh for 201.2 million somoni ($18.4 million), and Kyrgyzstan imported 4 million kWh for 428,700 somoni ($39,318).

Meanwhile, the total electricity losses in the national power grid reached 4.48 billion kWh, or 20 percent of the total supply (excluding imports), which is a decrease of 163.2 million kWh, or 1.2 percent, compared to the previous year.

In terms of overall production, Tajikistan generated 22.427 billion kWh of electricity in 2024, which is a 3 percent increase (or 567.2 million kWh) from 2023.