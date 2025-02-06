Work progress in Azerbaijan’s Sabirabad Pilot Agropark revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijan's Sabirabad Pilot Agropark has made significant progress, with eight business entities now holding resident status and conducting planting activities across an area of 4100 hectares, Chairman of the Agency Board Seymur Adigozalov said during today's press conference, Trend reports.

The total area of the Pilot Agropark is 7544 hectares, the official noted.

Adigezalov mentioned that the agropark has attracted 22.4 million manat ($13.1 million) in investments, creating 98 permanent and 397 seasonal jobs.

“The agropark is engaged in the creation of fruit and vegetable farms [including olives and pomegranates], seed farms (wheat, barley), livestock, grain, and cotton production, using modern irrigation systems. The entire territory of the agropark has already been transferred to the entrepreneurs for use,” he added.