Indian Indigo expands network with new flight to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 6. The Indian airline "Indigo" intends to launch a new route between Astana and Delhi on May 14, 2025, and the flights will be operated three times a week on A-320/321 aircraft, Trend reports via the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan.

The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan continues its work to expand the geography of flights and increase the share of foreign "low-cost" airlines in the country's air transport market.

On February 5, Kazakhstan's aviation authorities held a meeting with the management of the Indian low-cost airline "Indigo," with the participation of representatives from the international airport of Astana.

The launch of direct flights between the capitals of Kazakhstan and India will contribute to further cooperation between the two countries and the development of the country's transit potential.

As reported earlier, the Kazakhstani airline "Air Astana" will begin flights to India on April 20, 2025, on the Almaty-Mumbai route with a frequency of three times a week on an Airbus aircraft.

In total, during the spring-summer navigation period, the number of passenger flights between the two countries is expected to increase to 24 flights per week on five air routes.

To note, currently, regular air services are available on the following routes: Almaty-Delhi (Air Astana - 7 flights per week, IndiGo - 7 flights per week), Almaty-Goa (SCAT - 2 flights per week), Astana-Goa (FlyArystan - 2 flights per week).