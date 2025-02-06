Azerbaijan addresses notification to US on termination of USAID activities in country - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijan has addressed a notification to the US about the termination of the activities of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in the country, said Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to Trend's inquiry.

“There are no legal grounds for USAID's activity in the country, and the notification on the termination of its activity has been officially sent to the US side,” he noted.

To note, USAID's official webpage is currently inactive. The Trump administration is considering revoking USAID's independent status and integrating it into the State Department structure. If this step is implemented, it will reduce the agency's autonomy in managing programs related to international aid.