Azerbaijan extends deadline for subsidizing business loans - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Amendments have been made to the decrees "On ensuring the activities of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund" dated November 29, 2017, and "On additional measures to improve the activities of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund" dated May 1, 2018, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree.

According to the decree, entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan will be provided with subsidies on the accrued interest on loans received in manat in banks from January 1, 2018, until December 31, 2026. Previously, the subsidy period applied to loans taken until the end of the previous year.

This decree came into effect on January 1, 2025.