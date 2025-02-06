Tajikistan multiplies ATMs and POS terminals

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 6. Credit financial institutions in Tajikistan had installed 3,005 ATMs and 3,817 electronic terminals at cash withdrawal points (CWP) for the dispensing of cash to bank cardholders as of December 31, 2024, Trend reports.

According to the National Bank of Tajikistan, these figures represent increases of 34.2 percent and 9.3 percent, respectively, compared to the same period in 2023.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,138 POS terminals for cashless payments were installed in trade and service enterprises as of the reporting date, which is 17.3 percent more than the same period in 2023.

Moreover, number of QR code scanners installed in retail and service establishments reached 19,918, reflecting a 58.6 percent increase compared to the same date in 2023.

On the reporting date, 9,107 self-service terminals were also installed to top up bank accounts, payment cards and e-wallets, as well as to perform other payment acceptance operations.

A sum of 65 credit financial institutions were operating in Tajikistan as of December 31, 2024, including 15 conventional banks, 1 Islamic bank, 1 non-bank credit organization, 22 microcredit deposit organizations, 3 microcredit organizations and 23 microcredit funds.