Kazakhstan set to launch new air route to Hungary

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 6. The Kazakh airline "SCAT" intends to open a new route to Hungary, connecting Shymkent and Budapest, beginning on May 27 of this year, Trend reports via Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport.

The Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan is consistently working to expand the geography of flights and increase the number of flights on existing routes.

New flights to Hungary will be operated twice a week (on Tuesdays and Saturdays) on Boeing 737 aircraft. The opening of this air connection is expected to contribute to the further development of trade, economic, business, and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

SCAT Airlines is one of the largest airlines in Kazakhstan, headquartered in Shymkent. Its hub airports are located in cities such as Aktau, Almaty, Astana, and Shymkent. In 2015, the airline underwent an audit by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for compliance with the IOSA standard. Since 2018, it has been a full member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). SCAT owns a subsidiary airline: Sunday Airlines.