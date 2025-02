Uzbekistan grants Malaysian airline permission for regular flights

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 6. Uzbekistan Civil Aviation Agency (Uzavia) issued a permit for Air Asia X Berhad to operate regular flights between Kuala Lumpur and Tashkent, Trend reports.

The permit was issued based on the intergovernmental air services agreement between Uzbekistan and Malaysia.

The flights will be operated using Airbus A330 aircraft, enhancing connectivity between the two countries and providing more travel options for passengers.

Meanwhile, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, signed a Joint Statement on deepening bilateral cooperation towards a strategic partnership.