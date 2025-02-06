EIB grants loan to Czech city for green and social upgrades

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a 43 million euro loan for Ústí nad Labem, a Czech city, to support green and social projects aimed at sustainability, Trend reports.

The funding will help refurbish buildings, improve energy efficiency, and boost public services, including transport, education, and social care. Located near the German border, the city is a major industrial hub with a port on the Elbe River.

The loan, backed by the EU’s Just Transition Mechanism, supports Ústí nad Labem’s efforts to modernize its infrastructure and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Part of the loan will fund improvements at the city zoo, including energy-efficient animal pavilions and water management.

The EIB’s funding also aligns with the EU’s goal of making cities climate-neutral by 2050, contributing to a more sustainable future. The project is part of the city’s broader strategy for sustainable urban renewal, with ongoing advisory support from the EIB.

Ústí nad Labem Mayor Petr Nedvědický expressed his satisfaction with the financing, emphasizing its role in advancing the city's transformation, particularly in housing, mobility, and energy efficiency.