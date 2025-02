BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. New appointments have been made to the position of executive director of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports via CBA.

According to the CBA, Vusal Gurbanov, Anar Mansurov, Elrad Seydiyev, Tarlan Rasulov have been appointed to this position. Thus, the number of executive directors has reached 9.

To note, the appointments were made on February 3.

