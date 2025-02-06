Uzbekistan unveils investment projections for February 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 6. In February, Uzbekistan aims to attract $3 billion in foreign investments as part of its ongoing efforts to stimulate economic growth, Trend reports.

This target was highlighted during a meeting led by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on employment strategies, investment goals, and poverty reduction.

The president underscored that 2025 should be a pivotal year for tackling employment issues and reducing poverty in the country.

As part of these plans, Uzbekistan intends to launch around 630 new projects, with a combined value of $3 billion. These efforts are expected to create thousands of permanent jobs and foster deeper economic cooperation. In addition, initiatives to increase exports and support local entrepreneurs will be a key focus in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the volume of investments in fixed capital in Uzbekistan reached 493.7 trillion soums ($38.2 billion) in 2024. The growth rate of investments was 127.6 percent in 2024, marking the highest figure over the past five years.

In 2020, the volume of investments amounted to 210.2 trillion soums ($16.2 billion), with a growth rate of 95.6 percent. In 2021, these figures rose to 239.6 trillion soums ($18.5 billion), with a growth rate of 102.9 percent. In 2022, the volume reached 266.2 trillion soums ($20.6 billion), and the growth rate stood at 100.2 percent. In 2023, the volume increased to 356.1 trillion soums ($27.5 billion), with a growth rate of 123.4 percent.