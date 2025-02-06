Kazakhstan, Georgia strengthen rail cooperation with digital innovations

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 6. Kazakhstan and Georgia deepen economic ties through joint rail and digital initiatives, Trend reports.



The Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, and Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, jointly visited the office of JSC Kazakhstan Railways, where the Georgian delegation was introduced to the digital solutions being implemented in Kazakhstan's railway industry.

During the visit to the Kazakhstan Railways office, the Prime Minister of Georgia was familiarized with the operation of the "Unified Digital Window" application and the "smart" system in railway transport. These innovative solutions aim to simplify procedures, reduce cargo transport times, and ensure transparency in the railway logistics sector.

Currently, a partnership is in place between JSC Kazakhstan Railways and JSC "Georgian Railway," contributing to the activation of transit flows and the economies of both countries. Additionally, cooperation has been established within the framework of the joint venture Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd., created to develop multimodal services for the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

The parties confirmed their intention to intensify work on increasing cargo transportation using existing transport and logistics capabilities while simultaneously unlocking the potential of ports and terminals.

To note, in 2024, exports from Kazakhstan to Georgia grew by 34 percent, and transit through Kazakhstan increased by 40 percent compared to 2023. The volume of transportation between the two countries in 2024 amounted to 4.7 million tons. Overall, over the last four years, transportation between Kazakhstan and Georgia has grown ninefold, and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) has increased sixfold.