Azerbaijan discloses work scope in nation's Yevlakh Pilot Agropark

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijan's Yevlakh Pilot Agropark has registered 34 business entities as residents on an area of ​​2,280 hectares, Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy Seymur Adigozalov said during a press conference, Trend reports.

He explained that the residents plan to open permanent jobs for 331 people, attracting private investment in a total of up to 55.2 million manat ($32.47 million).

The official reminded that the agro-park, with a total area of 2,807 hectares, is the first agricultural park established in the country with the involvement of small and medium-sized farmers.

"The agricultural park plans to have intensive fruit orchards, livestock and poultry farms, as well as processing enterprises. Of the 2,807 hectares of the agricultural park, 1,185 hectares are divided into plots (58 plots), 1,298 hectares are allocated for animal feed and cotton farming, 141 hectares are designated for industrial areas, and the remaining 183 hectares are occupied by protective strips and internal roads.

The park has been equipped with a membrane reservoir with a capacity of 110,000 cubic meters and a pumping station with eight units, ensuring a complete pressurized water supply and electricity supply for 800 hectares (40 plots). Internal roads have been constructed, and a 10.4-kilometer section of a flood channel, part of a 12.5 km long system, has been built. The work on water supply, electricity, internal roads, and drainage channels for the remaining 385 hectares (18 plots) is planned to be completed by 2025," Adigozalov also said.

Besides, he pointed out that to date, 121 permanent and 457 seasonal jobs have been created, with investments totaling 44 million manat ($25.9 million); sowing activities have been carried out on 1,199 hectares by 21 residents; and intensive and super-intensive fruit orchards have been established on 412.5 hectares. In the agricultural park, 1,100 tons of wheat, 600 tons of barley, 400 tons of cotton, and 660,000 seedlings have been produced.

According to Adigozalov, the harvest was also collected in the agricultural park in 2024, and a total of 44 tons of fruit (peaches, apricots, nectarines, cherries, etc.) were harvested as the orchards were planted.

"More than 80 percent of the agricultural park's area has already been allocated for use by entrepreneurs," he added.

